May 2 HCA Holdings Inc-
* HCA reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.74
* Q1 revenue $10.62 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.76
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.6
percent, while same facility admissions increased 1.2 percent
* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenues $43.0 to $44.0
billion
* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission
increased 1.7 percent
* HCA Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures
approximately $2.9 billion
* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 eps (diluted) $ 7.20 to $7.60
per diluted share
* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures
approximately $2.9 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.35, revenue view $43.27
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HCA Holdings Inc - 2017 guidance includes full-year
earnings for company's oklahoma facilities which are under
agreement to be sold.
* HCA Holdings Inc - 2017 guidance for eps (diluted)
includes an estimated $150 million income tax benefit, or $0.40
per diluted share
