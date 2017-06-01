BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 bln yuan
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
June 1 HCI Group Inc:
* Total premiums attributable to HCI Group for contract year that began June 1, 2017 will be $126 million - sec filing
* HCI Group - expect to recognize net reinsurance premiums ceded of about $113 million from June 1 to may 31, 2018 assuming no losses occur during that period Source text (bit.ly/2qECUVX) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.