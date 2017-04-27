US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 27 HCL Infosystems Ltd
* Says slump sale of an undertaking of HCL Learning Limited on going concern basis to Everest Edusys and Solutions
* Says sales consideration of INR 200 million
* Says Everest Edusys and Solutions will become an associate co of HCL Learning ltd
* Says Axis Capital financial advisor to co
* Says consideration will include issuance of 4.1 million shares of Everest Edusys & Solutions Pvt Ltd to HCL Learning Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)