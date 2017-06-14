BRIEF-Lykis approves demerger of co's tea division
* Says approved demerger and vesting of 'tea' division of company to Cheers Consumer Products Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Hcl Technologies Ltd
* Launches GDPR services to enable organizations comply with EU data protection regulation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved demerger and vesting of 'tea' division of company to Cheers Consumer Products Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.54% (Jun 21) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -------------------------