US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 17 HCL Technologies Ltd
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says new contract includes transformational IT services in a managed services construct
* HCL Technologies Ltd says renewal of engagement with Singapore Exchange for another five years Source text: (bit.ly/2p9e8vJ) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)