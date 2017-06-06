BRIEF-Acxiom enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 6 HD Supply Holdings Inc:
* HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 first-quarter results, sale of HD supply waterworks business unit and share repurchase authorization
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65
* Sees q2 2017 sales $1.325 billion to $1.365 billion
* May sales rose 5.1 percent to $641 million
* HD Supply Holdings - on june 3, board authorized company to enter into a share repurchase program for repurchase of up to $500 million of company's common stock
* HD supply holdings inc - effective immediately, will stengel will assume role of president & ceo of hd supply facilities maintenance.
* Hd supply holdings inc - q2 2017 outlook excludes waterworks.
* Hd supply holdings - preliminary net sales in may were about $641 million, which represents year-over-year average daily sales growth of approximately 5.1 percent
* Hd supply holdings - excluding waterworks, preliminary net sales in may were about $411 million, which represents year-over-year average daily sales growth of about 6.9%.
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.