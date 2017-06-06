BRIEF-Acxiom enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 6 HD Supply Holdings Inc:
* HD Supply enters into definitive agreement to sell its waterworks business unit to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
* HD Supply Holdings Inc - deal for $2.5 billion in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.