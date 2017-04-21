BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
April 21 HDFC Bank Ltd
* March-quarter net profit 39.90 billion rupees
* March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago
* March-quarter provisions 12.62 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees year ago
* March-quarter gross NPA 1.05 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter
* March-quarter net NPA 0.33 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter
* HDFC Bank consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 39.56 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of INR 11 per share
* Says March-quarter NIM at 4.3 percent
* Says March-quarter NIM at 4.3 percent
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago