June 22 HDFC Bank Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-exec chairperson

* Seeks members' nod for issue of perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds and senior long term infra bonds on private placement basis

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Paresh Sukthankar as deputy MD Source text: (bit.ly/2twtXf0) Further company coverage: