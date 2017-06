June 29 (Reuters) - Axa:

* Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of AXA Asia and a member of the group management committee, has decided to step down from his executive responsibilities

* Jean-Louis Laurent Josi to remain with the group as senior advisor, reporting to the Group CEO Thomas Buberl, to ensure an effective leadership transition in Asia until end of 2017

* AXA to announce new head for AXA Asia before the end of the third quarter