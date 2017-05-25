BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says head of the bank Xie Tiejun resigns due to change in job role
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.