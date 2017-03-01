BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 2 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $195.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent
* Q4 revenue rose 53 percent to $51.4 million
* Health Insurance Innovations -received notification in july 2016 from indiana department of insurance
* Health Insurance Innovations -as company was a distributor of hcc products, notification indicated that multistate examination will include review of activities of co
* Health Insurance Innovations inc says proactively communicating and cooperating with all applicable regulatory agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year