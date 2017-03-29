US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 29 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd :
* Says HCG plans to acquire a majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya
* CDC, development finance institution of UK government, will make acquisition, and MP Shah hospital will participate in deal
* N. Adamali, founder of CCK, will retain shareholding in company post acquisition and will continue his association Source text: bit.ly/2mOX39S Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)