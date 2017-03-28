US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says consideration to be Kenya shillings 93,147,000 in cash
* Says after consummation of deal, HCG Kenya to hold 93.66 percent of outstanding share capital in CCK
* Says issue price per share is KSHS 100 per share Source text: bit.ly/2ncSl0N Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)