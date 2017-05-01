May 1 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Healthcare Trust of America to acquire Duke Realty's
medical office portfolio for $2.75 billion
* Healthcare Trust also acquiring Duke's medical office
operating and development platform
* Transaction will close in several tranches in second and
Q3 of 2017
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to HTA's
normalized funds from operations ("FFO") in 2018
* Total consideration for deal is $2.75 billion, net of
credits for incremental $50 million in capital to be paid by
seller
* Says as part of transaction, Duke requiring that HTA
accept seller financing of $330 million, in form of senior
secured first mortgage loan
* Says 31 properties, with purchase price of ABT $1.3
billion are subject to rights of first refusals or offer
* Senior secured first mortgage loan will require three
annual principal payments of $110 million beginning in 2018 and
is not prepayable
