BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 Healthequity Inc:
* Healthequity reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $55.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Healthequity inc says increasing fy 2018 revenue outlook from a range between $220.0 million and $225.0 million to a range between $222.0 million and $227.0 million
* Healthequity inc says increasing net income outloook from range between $30.0 million and $34.0 million to range between $33.0 million and $37.0 million
* Says expect fy 2018 non-gaap net income to be in a range between $38.0 million and $42.0 million
* Healthequity inc sees fy 2018 non-gaap net income per diluted share range between $0.62 and $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies