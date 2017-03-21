BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 HealthEquity Inc
* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $220 million to $225 million
* Q4 revenue $46.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HealthEquity Inc says for year ended January 31, 2018, expect net income per diluted share range of $0.50 to $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.