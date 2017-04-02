April 3 Healthscope Ltd :

* Asx alert-Healthscope announces appointment of new MD and ceo

* Appointment of Gordon Ballantyne as managing director and chief executive officer of Healthscope, effective 15 may 2017

* Gordon Ballantyne to succeed Robert Cooke as healthscope managing director and ceo

* Most recently Ballantyne was group executive of Telstra's domestic retail business

* Cooke will remain available to assist company with a smooth transition to new leadership until april 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: