BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 3 Healthscope Ltd :
* Asx alert-Healthscope announces appointment of new MD and ceo
* Appointment of Gordon Ballantyne as managing director and chief executive officer of Healthscope, effective 15 may 2017
* Gordon Ballantyne to succeed Robert Cooke as healthscope managing director and ceo
* Most recently Ballantyne was group executive of Telstra's domestic retail business
* Cooke will remain available to assist company with a smooth transition to new leadership until april 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.