BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
May 26 HealthSouth Corp:
* Continues to expect FY2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.61 to $2.73
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2qW7Uz9] Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.