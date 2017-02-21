Feb 21 Healthsouth Corp

* Healthsouth reports strong revenue and earnings growth for fourth quarter 2016 and reiterates full-year 2017 guidance

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $800 million to $820 million

* Healthsouth corp sees 2017 net operating revenues $3,850 million to $3,950 million

* Q4 net operating revenues $949.9 million versus $879.3 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth $2.61 to $2.73

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.70, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $950.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable $2.61 to $2.73 for 2017

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.68