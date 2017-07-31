BRIEF-HealthSouth Q2 ‍adj earnings per share $0.71​

July 31 (Reuters) - HealthSouth Corp:

* HealthSouth reports results for second quarter 2017 and updates full-year 2017 guidance

* HealthSouth Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.70​

* HealthSouth Corp qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.71​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HealthSouth Corp qtrly net operating revenues $ 981.3 million versus $ 920.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $973.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HealthSouth Corp - sees ‍2017 net operating revenues $3,875 million to $3,950 million​

* HealthSouth Corp sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to HealthSouth $2.64 to $2.73​

* HealthSouth Corp - sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA $805 million to $820​ million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S