British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Healthsouth Corp
* Healthsouth reports strong revenue and earnings growth for first quarter 2017 and reiterates full-year 2017 guidance
* Healthsouth corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Healthsouth corp qtrly earnings per share $0.70
* Healthsouth corp qtrly net operating revenues $ 974.8 million versus $ 909.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Healthsouth corp sees 2017 net operating revenues $3,850 million to $3,950 million
* Q1 revenue view $959.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Healthsouth corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable $2.61 to $2.73
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $959.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Healthsouth corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda $800 million to $820 million
* Healthsouth corp - increase our adjusted free cash flow estimates for full-year 2017 to a range of $305 million to $395 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.