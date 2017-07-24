FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HealthStream announces Q2 earnings per share $0.07
July 24, 2017 / 9:08 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-HealthStream announces Q2 earnings per share $0.07

July 24 (Reuters) - HealthStream Inc

* HealthStream announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $61.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 10 percent

* HealthStream Inc - Continue to anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $15 million and $17 million during 2017

* HealthStream Inc - Continue to anticipate operating income for 2017 to increase between 50 and 65 percent as compared to 2016

* FY2017 revenue view $251.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

