Feb 21 Heartland Bank Ltd
* Heartland posts half year profit of $29.1m
* Net profit after tax (npat) of $29.1m for half year ended
31 december 2016 ( current reporting period), an increase of 14%
* Increase in profitability was driven primarily by growth
in receivables across all divisions – household, business and
rural
* Earnings for the half year result in an roe of 11.6%,
being an increase from 11.1% for the full year ended 30 june
2016.
* Heartland’s net interest margin (nim) for the current
reporting period was 4.44% compared to 4.52% for the six months
ending 30 june 2016
* Have resolved to pay an interim dividend of 3.5 cents per
share
* Heartland expects underlying asset growth to continue for
the second half of the financial year, with strong household,
business and rural volumes projected
* Currently in process of finalising offer of approximately
a$15m of tier 2 regulatory capital to wholesale investors in
australia
* Heartland expects its npat for the year ended 30 june 2017
to be at the upper end of the previously advised range of $57.0m
to $60.0m
* All figures in nz$
