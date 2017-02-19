BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Heartland Bank Ltd :
* Heartland takes shareholding in online lender fuelled
* Advises that it has taken a 25% shareholding in fuelled limited, an online small-to-medium business (sme) lende
* Has taken a 25% shareholding in fuelled limited
* Shareholding has been provided alongside a committed debt facility enabling fuelled to accelerate its australasian growth plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)