April 21 Heartland Express Inc

* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.2 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently anticipates a total of about $40 to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017