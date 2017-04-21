BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Heartland Express Inc
* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.2 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently anticipates a total of about $40 to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
