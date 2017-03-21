British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
March 21 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics reports positive interim phase 2 lung cancer results in patients treated with hs-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor
* Immune responses to hs-110 were observed in all 5 patients that exhibited tumor reductions
* No tumor reductions were observed in patients that did not mount an immune response to hs-110 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.