WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics Inc - acquisition brings $15.2 million cprit grant to fund 70-patient Phase I trial
* Heat Biologics announces agreement to acquire Pelican Therapeutics
* Heat Biologics Inc - co will cause Pelican to pay certain clinical and commercialization milestone payments, royalty and sublicensing income payments
* Heat Biologics Inc - in addition heat will also loan Pelican amounts sufficient to pay Pelican's transaction expenses
* Heat Biologics Inc - acquisition is expected to close no later than April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.