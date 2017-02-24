BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Heathrow Funding Ltd:
* Results for year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Heathrow delivered even better value to a record 75.7 million passengers (+1.0 pct) in 2016
* FY passenger charges fell by 1.0 pct
* FY revenue of 2,807 million stg (+1.5 pct)
* FY adjusted EBITDA of 1,682 million stg (+4.8 pct) reflecting continued cost control and strong retail income growth
* Heathrow continues to deliver for UK with a 3.0 pct increase in cargo volumes
* A more resilient UK economy boosted passenger volumes at end of 2016, with trend continuing into early weeks of 2017
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND