April 27 Heathrow Funding Ltd

* A record 17.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow alongside a 7.3% increase in cargo volumes in Q1

* Revenue is up 2.0% to £655 million, operating cost per passenger down 2.9% and adjusted EBITDA up 4.1% to £382 million