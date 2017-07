July 27 (Reuters) - Heathrow Finance Plc

* Results for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Passenger traffic up 3.9% to 37.1 million

* Revenue up 4.1 percent to 1,374 million pounds

* Adjusted EBITDA up 6.9 percent to 835 million pounds

* Pre-Tax profit up 36 percent to 102 million pounds