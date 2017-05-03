BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 HEBA FASTIGHETS AB
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 79.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 70.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 29.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 24.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.