BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Hebei Huijin Electromechanical Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Sun Zhiheng as new CFO to replace Zhang Yunxia who resigns due to change in job role
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement