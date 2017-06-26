USI Insurance to buy Wells Fargo's commercial insurance business
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
June 26 Hebron Technology Co Ltd
* Hebron technology co., ltd. Signs framework agreement to form jv with ukrainian company
* Hebron technology co-co, biopromin agreed to establish jv to develop, manufacture, market biopromin's proprietary noninvasive blood analyzing devices in china
* Hebron technology co says jv will be based in konggang new area, longgang district, wenzhou city, zhejiang province with registered capital of $5 million
* Hebron technology co ltd- hebron will own 80% of jv, with biopromin owning remaining 20%
* Hebron technology co ltd - biopromin will also have right of first refusal to acquire an additional 5% ownership in jv from hebron Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
MOSCOW, June 27 The value of assets of Russian business conglomerate Sistema which are under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.