BRIEF-LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
* LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
May 24 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Hebron Technology Co Ltd - won bid on design and implementation project at pharmaceutical production facility owned by Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
* Bombardier - on june 21, 2017, ilyushin finance and co. And an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on lease of six cs300 aircraft