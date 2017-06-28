BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 28 Hecla Mining Co
* Hecla Mining Company announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2021
* There is $506.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding
* Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter