June 28 Hecla Mining Co

* Hecla Mining Company announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2021

* There is $506.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding​

‍Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 6, 2017​