BRIEF-Pure Cycle says entered into agreements with 3 national home builders
* Entered into agreements with three national home builders for the sale of lots at Sky Ranch
June 28 Hecla Mining Co:
* Hecla reports estimated second quarter results
* Expects that its operating mines will perform in line with its estimates for Q2
* Expects to extend its $100 million credit facility to July 2020
* Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 is expected to be in range of $38 million - $48 million
* Company and union representing unionized workers at Lucky Friday are scheduled to meet in early July
* Estimated revenue from gold for Q2 is $64 million - $66 mln
* Sees Q2 total revenues $127 million to $137 mln
* Net loss applicable to common stockholders is expected to be in range of loss of $2.0 - loss of $8.0 million for Q2 2017
* Sees Q2 silver production 2.4-2.8 moz; sees Q2 gold production 50-52 koz
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $145.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy in-depth investigation after finding the $15 billion deal risks giving the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.