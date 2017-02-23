British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
Feb 23 Hecla Mining Co
* Hecla reports fourth quarter and year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Silver cost of sales is estimated to increase to $358 million in 2017
* Looking to 2017, we estimate silver equivalent production will be higher than record we set in 2016
* Qtrly sales $164.2 million versus $115.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $162.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated 2017 silver equivalent production of 46.5 million ounces-49.4 million ounces
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.