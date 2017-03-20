March 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. judge rejects hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss U.S. SEC insider trading case against him - court ruling

* U.S. District judge Juan Sanchez says SEC has made a plausible claim for insider trading; judge does not rule on claim's merits

* Judge's ruling on insider trading also concerns Cooperman's firm, Omega Advisors

* Judge dismisses SEC claims that Cooperman failed to file required reports with SEC, saying those claims were filed in the wrong venue ]