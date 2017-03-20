BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 20 (Reuters) -
* U.S. judge rejects hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss U.S. SEC insider trading case against him - court ruling
* U.S. District judge Juan Sanchez says SEC has made a plausible claim for insider trading; judge does not rule on claim's merits
* Judge's ruling on insider trading also concerns Cooperman's firm, Omega Advisors
* Judge dismisses SEC claims that Cooperman failed to file required reports with SEC, saying those claims were filed in the wrong venue ]
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.