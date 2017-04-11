BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a contract with Hefei New Municipal and Cultural District Investment Co Ltd to undertake construction work of international talent apartment project
* Says it will get income of about 42 million yuan from this project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Wz4MtC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.