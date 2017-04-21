April 21 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 0 million yuan to 35.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (70.1 million yuan)

* Says the increased financing expenses is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2wIBxG

