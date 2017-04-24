BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Heico Corp
* Heico Corp announces 25 pct increase in credit facility
* Increased its revolving credit facility to $1 billion, which is a $200 million, or 25 pct, increase to facility's previous, $800 million limit
* Heico Corp says facility's term expires in December 2018
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results