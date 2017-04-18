BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 18 Heidelbergcement AG
* Has entered into an agreement with a u.s. Subsidiary of cemex, s.a.b. De c.v. (cemex) to buy cemex’s pacific northwest materials business consisting of aggregate, asphalt and ready mix concrete operations in oregon and washington
* The purchase price for the assets amounts to about usd 150 million
* Closing of the transaction, which is subject to final approval by regulators, is expected during the second quarter of 2017 or soon thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.