BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Heidelbergcement India Limited
* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Says approved reappointment of Jamshed Cooper as MD
* March quarter net profit 370.3 million rupees versus profit 248.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 5.42 billion rupees versus 4.76 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2rkxzD5) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016