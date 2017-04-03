April 3 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* Heidrick & Struggles announces CEO Tracy Wolstencroft to take medical leave of absence

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc - executive vice president Krishnan Rajagopalan appointed acting CEO

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc - will take a three-month leave of absence for treatment of a benign lung condition