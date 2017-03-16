March 16 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

* Heidrick & struggles files form 12b-25 to extend the deadline to file its annual form 10-k

* Heidrick & struggles international - in q4 2016, decided to change tax structure, increase number of reporting business segments

* Heidrick & struggles international inc- given changes announced in q4,determined it will need additional time to file its annual report on form 10-k