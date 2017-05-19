BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 19 Heilongjiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it halts share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ryUg39
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ryUg39
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate