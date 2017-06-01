June 1 Heilongjiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.181 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

