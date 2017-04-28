BRIEF-Celsion Corp announces stock consolidation
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock
April 28 Heilongjiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit down 12.9 percent y/y at 509.6 million yuan ($73.91 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 75.1 percent y/y at 117.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pbdJrt; bit.ly/2pFFMAY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8946 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bioblast pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results