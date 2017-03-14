BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 14 Heimstaden AB:
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping
* Agreed property value including land amounts to 1.54 billion Swedish crowns ($172 million), corresponding to 17,300 crowns/sqm
* Transaction is executed as asset transaction through company
* Financing of properties is expected to be about 60 pct bank loan and rest with own cash Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9365 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.